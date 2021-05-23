Multiplier Price Tops $6.95 on Major Exchanges (BMXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 23rd. During the last seven days, Multiplier has traded down 62.8% against the US dollar. One Multiplier coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.95 or 0.00019713 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Multiplier has a total market capitalization of $7.04 million and $47.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Multiplier alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.34 or 0.00403506 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00050788 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.04 or 0.00181531 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003179 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $263.56 or 0.00747163 BTC.

About Multiplier

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Multiplier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multiplier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.