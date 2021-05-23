MyNeighborAlice Trading 52.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ALICE)

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One MyNeighborAlice coin can currently be bought for about $5.11 or 0.00014527 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MyNeighborAlice has traded down 52.2% against the dollar. MyNeighborAlice has a market capitalization of $88.90 million and approximately $53.10 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00058711 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003191 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00016614 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $295.31 or 0.00839641 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,903.27 or 0.08254694 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00078386 BTC.

MyNeighborAlice Profile

MyNeighborAlice (CRYPTO:ALICE) is a coin. It was first traded on March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,400,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

MyNeighborAlice Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyNeighborAlice should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyNeighborAlice using one of the exchanges listed above.

