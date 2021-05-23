NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) will announce ($0.59) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.66). NanoString Technologies posted earnings of ($0.72) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($1.97). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($1.73). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 81.07% and a negative return on equity of 52.15%. The business had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.51 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NSTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NanoString Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.17.

In other NanoString Technologies news, Director Charles P. Waite, Jr. sold 10,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $635,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $1,764,649.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,044,994.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,156 shares of company stock worth $8,971,806 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSTG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,621,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,701,000 after purchasing an additional 171,084 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 11.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,645,000 after buying an additional 440,295 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,641,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,586,000 after buying an additional 108,011 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,807,000 after buying an additional 443,800 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $82,139,000.

Shares of NASDAQ NSTG traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.92. 365,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,544. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.65. NanoString Technologies has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 14.10 and a quick ratio of 13.38.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

