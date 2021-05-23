NAOS Finance Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.44 Million (NAOS)

NAOS Finance (CURRENCY:NAOS) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One NAOS Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00002213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NAOS Finance has a total market cap of $6.87 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NAOS Finance has traded 52.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.34 or 0.00403506 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00050788 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.04 or 0.00181531 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003179 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $263.56 or 0.00747163 BTC.

NAOS Finance Profile

NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,804,863 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance

Buying and Selling NAOS Finance

