Neblio Price Tops $1.18 (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.18 or 0.00003325 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded 48.9% lower against the US dollar. Neblio has a total market cap of $20.63 million and $876,958.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Neblio alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00041372 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00022314 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00008552 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,896,108 coins and its circulating supply is 17,508,276 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.