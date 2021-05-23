Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Sells 17,126 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,126 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.4% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $12,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 71.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.18. 10,366,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,410,368. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

