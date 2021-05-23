Nyzo (NYZO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $318,087.00

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded down 37.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Nyzo has a market cap of $3.44 million and approximately $318,087.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nyzo has traded down 65.5% against the US dollar. One Nyzo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000818 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nyzo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.34 or 0.00403506 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00050788 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.04 or 0.00181531 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003179 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.56 or 0.00747163 BTC.

Nyzo Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. The official message board for Nyzo is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516 . The official website for Nyzo is nyzo.co . Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

Nyzo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyzo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nyzo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nyzo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nyzo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.