Obyte Price Hits $40.59 on Major Exchanges (GBYTE)

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. During the last week, Obyte has traded 39.6% lower against the dollar. Obyte has a total market capitalization of $30.59 million and $621,260.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Obyte coin can now be purchased for $40.59 or 0.00114534 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000110 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000230 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000216 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Obyte Profile

GBYTE is a coin. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 753,681 coins. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ObyteOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball . Obyte’s official website is obyte.org . The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Byteball is a decentralized database with it's own native cryptocurrency, Bytes, that unlike most does not require PoW or PoS mining and does not have a blockchain nor blocks. Instead, Byteball links transactions by signing the hashes from the previous transactions on the new one. These links between transactions form a DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph). Since Byteball has no blocks, there is no block size issue. Byteball can be used as a means to transfer value between users in a transaction, either with Bytes or assets that can be issued on the network or as a decentralized data base that allows users to store information within it. Byteball's currency, Bytes, are used to pay transaction fees in this network. Transactions can be meant to exchange value or to store any type of data. The transaction fees (Bytes) are relative to the Bytes used in the transaction, so if a transaction uses 500 Bytes, that's the tx fee that will be charged. This system gives the currency intrinsic value, each Byte is worth a byte of information that is stored on the network, which alows the system to scale according to its use. 1 GBYTE equals 1000000000 BYTES Byteball has been rebranded to Obyte, for more information related to the rebrand, please click here. “

Obyte Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

