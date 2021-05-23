Origin Sport Price Reaches $0.0056 (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and $238,398.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Sport coin can now be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 36.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00039522 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00036497 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000149 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Origin Sport Coin Profile

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.