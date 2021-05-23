Particl Trading Down 42.8% This Week (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 31.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One Particl coin can now be bought for about $1.14 or 0.00003236 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Particl has a market cap of $11.18 million and approximately $12,930.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Particl has traded down 42.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Particl alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00008769 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00018588 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $306.19 or 0.00867561 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,812,696 coins and its circulating supply is 9,790,357 coins. Particl’s official website is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Particl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Particl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.