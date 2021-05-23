PCHAIN Hits Market Capitalization of $37.27 Million (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 23rd. In the last week, PCHAIN has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. PCHAIN has a market capitalization of $37.27 million and $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PCHAIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00058066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00016808 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $295.85 or 0.00838692 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,892.26 or 0.08199081 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00078304 BTC.

PCHAIN Profile

PCHAIN (CRYPTO:PI) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2019. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 coins. The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

PCHAIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

