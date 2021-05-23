PIVX Price Reaches $0.80 on Exchanges (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. In the last week, PIVX has traded 43.1% lower against the US dollar. PIVX has a market capitalization of $52.19 million and $1.51 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIVX coin can now be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00002278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00016367 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 52.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 69.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org . The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PIVX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

