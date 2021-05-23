Power Ledger (POWR) Market Cap Hits $94.53 Million

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded down 23% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Power Ledger has a market capitalization of $94.53 million and $6.74 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Power Ledger has traded down 39.4% against the US dollar. One Power Ledger coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000605 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Power Ledger Coin Profile

Power Ledger is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 441,147,654 coins. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io . Power Ledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Power Ledger Coin Trading

