PressOne (PRS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.98 Million

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 23rd. PressOne has a market cap of $5.98 million and $8,682.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PressOne has traded 34.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PressOne coin can now be bought for about $0.0210 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00058711 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003191 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00016614 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $295.31 or 0.00839641 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,903.27 or 0.08254694 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00078386 BTC.

About PressOne

PressOne is a coin. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 coins. The official message board for PressOne is medium.com/@pressone . PressOne’s official website is press.one . PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Press.One is a content distribution service based on the blockchain, similar in style to services like Steemit, which reward content creators in cryptocurrency based on the value of their contributions to the community. “

PressOne Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PressOne should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PressOne using one of the exchanges listed above.

