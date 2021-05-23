Prosper Reaches Market Cap of $5.71 Million (PROS)

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. In the last seven days, Prosper has traded down 52.7% against the US dollar. One Prosper coin can now be purchased for about $1.28 or 0.00003633 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Prosper has a total market cap of $5.71 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00079653 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001872 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002388 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 30.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00014821 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Prosper Coin Profile

PROS is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Prosper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prosper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prosper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

