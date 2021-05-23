QASH Price Down 29.4% Over Last Week (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One QASH coin can currently be purchased for $0.0673 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges. QASH has a market capitalization of $23.56 million and approximately $867,633.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, QASH has traded down 29.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00058066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00016808 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.85 or 0.00838692 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,892.26 or 0.08199081 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00078304 BTC.

QASH Coin Profile

QASH (QASH) is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com . The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

QASH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

