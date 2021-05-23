Qcash Trading 4.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Qcash has a total market cap of $72.42 million and $1.73 billion worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Qcash has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. One Qcash coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000444 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $142.39 or 0.00401808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00050555 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.37 or 0.00181632 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003198 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.68 or 0.00749722 BTC.

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

