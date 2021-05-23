QuarkChain One Day Volume Reaches $5.84 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $98.45 million and approximately $5.84 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QuarkChain has traded down 32.4% against the dollar. One QuarkChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0154 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QuarkChain is a coin. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain . QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Coin Trading

