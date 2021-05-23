QuickX Protocol (QCX) Price Reaches $0.0288 on Top Exchanges

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One QuickX Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0288 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. QuickX Protocol has a total market cap of $14.39 million and $220,005.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QuickX Protocol Profile

QuickX Protocol (QCX) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

QuickX Protocol Coin Trading

