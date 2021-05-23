ReddCoin (RDD) Price Hits $0.0036 on Exchanges

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 15.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 40.4% lower against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $102.35 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,135.09 or 0.99897497 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00032519 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $339.51 or 0.00965297 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007730 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.61 or 0.00428233 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.32 or 0.00293771 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003585 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006954 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00079072 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003847 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

