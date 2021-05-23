Ren (REN) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $78.94 Million

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One Ren coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ren has a market cap of $372.97 million and $78.94 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ren has traded 50% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ren

REN is a coin. It was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,163,051 coins. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official website is renproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Buying and Selling Ren

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

