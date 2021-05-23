Router Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $19.29 Million (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One Router Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $5.68 or 0.00016142 BTC on popular exchanges. Router Protocol has a market cap of $19.29 million and $1.71 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Router Protocol has traded 64.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.72 or 0.00399672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00051216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00182366 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003222 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.28 or 0.00750592 BTC.

Router Protocol Coin Profile

Router Protocol launched on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,394,879 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Router Protocol Coin Trading

