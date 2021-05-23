Rupee Tops One Day Trading Volume of $11.00 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 53.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Rupee has a total market cap of $40,448.09 and approximately $11.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupee coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rupee has traded 30% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rupee alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00049428 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000767 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000337 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000116 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 37.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

RUP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 43,301,950 coins. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org . The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Rupee

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rupee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.