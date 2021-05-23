SAFE DEAL Price Hits $4.41 on Top Exchanges (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $2.32 million and $136,299.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for $4.41 or 0.00012526 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.72 or 0.00399672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00051216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00182366 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003222 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $264.28 or 0.00750592 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 552,179 coins and its circulating supply is 525,037 coins. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

