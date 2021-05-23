Savix (SVX) Trading Down 44.5% Over Last Week

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Savix has a total market capitalization of $333,735.88 and $68,707.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Savix coin can currently be bought for $5.35 or 0.00015235 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Savix has traded 44.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00058720 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00016748 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.36 or 0.00846058 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,916.58 or 0.08298328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00078695 BTC.

Savix Coin Profile

Savix is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 103,761 coins and its circulating supply is 62,327 coins. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Savix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Savix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Savix using one of the exchanges listed above.

