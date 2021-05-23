Shivom Price Up 28.9% Over Last 7 Days (OMX)

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded 71.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Over the last week, Shivom has traded up 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Shivom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene, Coinsuper and DDEX. Shivom has a market capitalization of $396,468.06 and $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00060979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003296 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00016918 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.25 or 0.00858419 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,976.46 or 0.08453473 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00079094 BTC.

Shivom Coin Profile

OMX is a coin. It launched on June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 coins. Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom . The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom . The official message board for Shivom is medium.com/@projectshivom . The official website for Shivom is shivom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shivom is a global blockchain-genomics ecosystem powering the next era of precision medicine. Shivom is building a genomic and health data hub by combining blockchain, genomic DNA sequencing, artificial intelligence and cryptography to power secure and personalized medicine. Shivom works on principles of collaboration and integrity, allowing users to own, manage and monetize their genomics and health data. The Shivom team aims to reach even underserved and low-income countries where such services have not been previously available. This solution will create shared value for individuals, not-for-profit organizations, governments, and for-profit entities alike. The platform users will be able to get their genome sequenced and securely stored, and the ecosystem will offer an open web-marketplace for providers to add their apps and services alongside advanced data analytics. Shivom has already partnered with the top developers and healthcare organizations.Technology companies and big pharma are already lining up to take advantage of the platform genomics and healthcare approach. The platform is truly pioneering in the way it utilizes blockchain technology, to protect, secure and monetize the donor’s DNA data to drive precision medicine and healthcare forward. Project Shivom Telegram: https://t.me/projshivom “

Buying and Selling Shivom

Shivom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, DDEX, Coinsuper, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shivom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shivom using one of the exchanges listed above.

