SmileyCoin (SMLY) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One SmileyCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SmileyCoin has traded down 42.8% against the dollar. SmileyCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $190.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000069 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000040 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SmileyCoin Profile

SmileyCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info . SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

Buying and Selling SmileyCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmileyCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmileyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

