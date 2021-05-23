Smith Asset Management Group LP Raises Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $22,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $2,250,767,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,158 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,367 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,822,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,079 shares in the last quarter. 71.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.18. 10,366,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,410,368. The company has a market capitalization of $200.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

