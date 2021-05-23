STASIS EURO (EURS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $82.33 Million

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. During the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $82.33 million and approximately $484,016.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STASIS EURO coin can now be bought for $1.22 or 0.00003466 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00060979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003296 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00016918 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.25 or 0.00858419 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,976.46 or 0.08453473 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00079094 BTC.

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO (EURS) is a coin. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 67,459,957 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

