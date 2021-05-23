Strike Market Cap Reaches $118.15 Million (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 23rd. During the last week, Strike has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. Strike has a total market cap of $118.15 million and $1.21 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strike coin can now be bought for about $40.88 or 0.00115902 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Strike alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.34 or 0.00403506 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00050788 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.04 or 0.00181531 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003179 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.56 or 0.00747163 BTC.

Strike Coin Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,889,753 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.