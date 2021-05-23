Substratum (SUB) Reaches Market Cap of $1.39 Million

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded down 26.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One Substratum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Substratum has traded down 41.6% against the dollar. Substratum has a market cap of $1.39 million and $4,350.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00060979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003296 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00016918 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.25 or 0.00858419 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,976.46 or 0.08453473 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00079094 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Substratum is substratum.net . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling Substratum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

