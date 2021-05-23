Swarm City Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $530.00 (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One Swarm City coin can now be bought for about $0.0495 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges. Swarm City has a market capitalization of $422,266.34 and approximately $530.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Swarm City has traded down 29.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00058066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00016808 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.85 or 0.00838692 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,892.26 or 0.08199081 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00078304 BTC.

About Swarm City

Swarm City is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times . The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

