Syscoin Market Cap Reaches $96.03 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000442 BTC on exchanges. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $96.03 million and $2.79 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Syscoin has traded down 51.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.85 or 0.00411584 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007045 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00010902 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000561 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 612,473,009 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

