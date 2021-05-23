Tap (XTP) Trading Up 8.3% Over Last 7 Days

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded up 13.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Over the last seven days, Tap has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. Tap has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and $323,320.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tap coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00058711 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003191 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00016614 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $295.31 or 0.00839641 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,903.27 or 0.08254694 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00078386 BTC.

Tap Coin Profile

Tap is a coin. It launched on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The official website for Tap is www.tap.global . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Tap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.