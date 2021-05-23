TerraKRW (KRT) Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One TerraKRW coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. TerraKRW has a total market capitalization of $51.70 million and approximately $441,216.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $142.39 or 0.00401808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00050555 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $64.37 or 0.00181632 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003198 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.68 or 0.00749722 BTC.

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW’s genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 59,022,909,473 coins and its circulating supply is 59,022,180,364 coins. The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

