The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,589,058 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 13,853 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Walmart worth $215,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 29.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,642,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,883,180. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.01 and a 1-year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, FIX cut shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.72.

In other news, Director Randall L. Stephenson bought 7,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total transaction of $220,488,338.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $960,120,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,670,460 shares of company stock worth $642,613,029 over the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

