Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Market Capitalization Tops $1.31 Billion

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000698 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $1.31 billion and approximately $49.45 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00045510 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.61 or 0.00245400 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00039450 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007739 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007669 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005575 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

