UREEQA (URQA) Price Tops $0.32 on Major Exchanges

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded down 22.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 23rd. In the last week, UREEQA has traded down 56% against the US dollar. One UREEQA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000903 BTC on exchanges. UREEQA has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $175,045.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.80 or 0.00401723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00050431 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.69 or 0.00181722 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003159 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $260.08 or 0.00742038 BTC.

UREEQA Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

Buying and Selling UREEQA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars.

