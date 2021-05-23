Veritaseum (VERI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10,120.00

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. In the last week, Veritaseum has traded down 42.8% against the dollar. One Veritaseum coin can now be purchased for $14.22 or 0.00040300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Veritaseum has a total market capitalization of $30.57 million and approximately $10,120.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00060990 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003290 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00016862 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.17 or 0.00861830 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,999.55 or 0.08498932 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00079366 BTC.

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum (VERI) is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Veritaseum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

