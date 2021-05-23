Vesper (VSP) Trading Down 43.7% Over Last Week

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Vesper has a total market cap of $45.32 million and $4.73 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vesper has traded 43.7% lower against the US dollar. One Vesper coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.36 or 0.00037841 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vesper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002839 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.09 or 0.00399778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00051759 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.42 or 0.00182535 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003283 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $267.64 or 0.00758328 BTC.

About Vesper

Vesper was first traded on February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,393,679 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Buying and Selling Vesper

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vesper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vesper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vesper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vesper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.