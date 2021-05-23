Voyager Token Price Reaches $2.09 on Major Exchanges (VGX)

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 23rd. In the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded 36.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Voyager Token has a total market capitalization of $464.80 million and approximately $12.21 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Voyager Token coin can currently be bought for $2.09 or 0.00005900 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00059342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00016706 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.87 or 0.00849013 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,966.77 or 0.08371908 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00078649 BTC.

About Voyager Token

Voyager Token (VGX) is a coin. It launched on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 coins. The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Voyager Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

