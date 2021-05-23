WAX (WAXP) Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 23rd. WAX has a market capitalization of $192.19 million and $8.08 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WAX has traded down 29.1% against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WAX alerts:

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000047 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 112.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00071761 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About WAX

WAXP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,731,082,459 coins and its circulating supply is 1,569,179,035 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official website is wax.io . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.