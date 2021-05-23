Xiotri (XIOT) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.08 Million

Xiotri (CURRENCY:XIOT) traded down 25.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One Xiotri coin can currently be bought for approximately $243.52 or 0.00689982 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Xiotri has traded 79.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Xiotri has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $42,870.00 worth of Xiotri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00060990 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003290 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00016862 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $304.17 or 0.00861830 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,999.55 or 0.08498932 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00079366 BTC.

Xiotri Coin Profile

Xiotri (XIOT) is a coin. Xiotri’s total supply is 5,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,418 coins. Xiotri’s official Twitter account is @xiotri_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Xiotri’s official website is xiotri.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “XIOTRI is a community-based protocol for fair multi-asset collateral yield exposure. XIOT tokens were created and distributed directly to its community of supporters. There was no presale. Holders of XIOT tokens strictly gain value by participating in the XIOTRI yield farming ecosystem. The staking mechanism is still under construction and will be deployed after exhaustive testing to ensure a bug-free release. “

Xiotri Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xiotri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xiotri should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xiotri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

