YENTEN Price Tops $0.0030 on Major Exchanges (YTN)

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded 26.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 23rd. In the last week, YENTEN has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar. YENTEN has a market capitalization of $123,802.86 and approximately $147.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YENTEN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,209.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,146.40 or 0.06095998 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $561.50 or 0.01594727 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.59 or 0.00413496 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00143681 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.24 or 0.00628346 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.97 or 0.00423094 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007089 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00039868 BTC.

YENTEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

