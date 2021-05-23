Zacks: Brokerages Expect Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Limoneira’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.08. Limoneira posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 212.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 8.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $38.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.37 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Limoneira from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Limoneira from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Limoneira from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNR traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,731. Limoneira has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.07, a PEG ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is currently -43.48%.

In related news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.38 per share, for a total transaction of $137,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 263,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,844,379.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 30,850 shares of company stock worth $542,093 and sold 7,119 shares worth $126,226. 5.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Limoneira by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,125,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,746,000 after acquiring an additional 52,361 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Limoneira by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 29,119 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Limoneira by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Limoneira in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

