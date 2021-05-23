Zcoin (XZC) Price Tops $4.23

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Zcoin has a market cap of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,209.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,146.40 or 0.06095998 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $561.50 or 0.01594727 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.59 or 0.00413496 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00143681 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $221.24 or 0.00628346 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.97 or 0.00423094 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007089 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00039868 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

Zcoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Zcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

