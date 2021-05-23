ZENZO (ZNZ) Trading 33.3% Lower This Week

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One ZENZO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0593 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZENZO has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. ZENZO has a total market cap of $821,726.10 and approximately $3,242.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZENZO alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003852 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00049661 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00045510 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.61 or 0.00245400 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00039450 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007739 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.