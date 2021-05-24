99,868 Shares in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Purchased by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 99,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Newell Brands by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 575,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,225,000 after acquiring an additional 42,008 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,205,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,575,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 706,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,004,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,000. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NWL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,153,775.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NWL stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.40. 3,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,795,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.96. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.52 and a 200-day moving average of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.40%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

