Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Shares Gap Up to $12.80

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.80, but opened at $13.90. Adagene shares last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 1,163 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADAG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adagene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Adagene in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Adagene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Adagene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $576.61 million and a P/E ratio of -4.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.24.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADAG. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adagene in the 1st quarter worth about $15,051,000. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd bought a new stake in Adagene during the 1st quarter worth about $8,230,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Adagene during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adagene during the 1st quarter worth about $4,936,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Adagene during the 1st quarter valued at about $617,000.

About Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG)

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its products include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in preclinical stage used in the treatment of cancers; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic solid tumors.

