Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,400 shares during the quarter. Adaptive Biotechnologies makes up about 1.2% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $7,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $48,953,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 78,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 146,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares during the period. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.27. 6,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,258. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.41 and a beta of 0.25. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.32.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $843,450.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 2,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $156,150.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,341 shares in the company, valued at $129,995.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 710,934 shares of company stock worth $28,660,305 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADPT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

